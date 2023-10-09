Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love doesn't get ticklish, he gets 'silly body'

In Today's Talker: The significant others of Green Bay Packers players shared with Athletes First Network what their men do that bothers them.

Quarterback Jordan Love's partner said that when he gets tickled, he doesn't say he's ticklish - but gets "silly body."

So his teammates made the most of those comments by wearing "Silly Body" t-shirts with Love onm them.

The Packers shared some photos of the shirts on X as the team was boarding an airplane to head to Las Vegas for Monday Night Football.

Watch the full Today's Talker segment above.

