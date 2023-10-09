Watch Now
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love doesn't get ticklish, he gets 'silly body'

Quarterback Jordan Love's partner said that when he gets tickled, he doesn't say he's ticklish - but gets "silly body."
Posted at 6:35 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 07:35:16-04

In Today's Talker: The significant others of Green Bay Packers players shared with Athletes First Network what their men do that bothers them.

So his teammates made the most of those comments by wearing "Silly Body" t-shirts with Love onm them.

The Packers shared some photos of the shirts on X as the team was boarding an airplane to head to Las Vegas for Monday Night Football.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

