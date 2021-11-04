Green Bay Packers President: Team cooperating with NFL after Rodgers makes COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY — The news that star quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 sent shock waves throughout Lambeau Field and Wisconsin.

Now, the NFL is launching an investigation into whether Rodgers and the Packers properly followed the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Thursday morning, Packers CEO and President Mark Murphy celebrated the official naming of the Titletown Building. It's now called US Venture Center. But this good news comes as the Packers are under some heat from the NFL.

"This is something. Gosh, we've been working on Titletown for almost ten years. Exciting to see progress being made," Murphy said.

Titletown Development LLC is the real estate development arm of the Green Bay Packers.

The building includes a first-floor lobby level, five levels of office space and a top floor of meeting and event space for tenant use.

Back in August, Rodgers was asked about his vaccination status. This was part of his response: "Yeah, I've been immunized," Rodgers stated. "I think it's a personal decision."

At the time, people thought immunized meant vaccinated, but ESPN reported that he may have used a holistic treatment.

Now, the NFL is investigating whether Rodgers and the team properly followed all league COVID-19 protocols if he was unvaccinated.

Murphy told TMJ4's Ubah Ali that the Packers are already in touch with the league and cooperating.

When we asked Murphy how Rodgers is doing, he said he did not want to get into that topic.

Murphy's vague remarks are similar to Coach Matt LaFleur's. At a news conference Wednesday, LaFleur did not want to go into whether Rodgers is vaccinated or not.

But, he said COVID-19 protocols were followed, at least inside Lambeau Field.

"In our building, absolutely," he said. "I watch what these guys do. I can only speak to our football space, but yeah, absolutely," said LaFleur.

NFL rules state, "All players and staff who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks at all times inside the club facility.

We have seen Rodgers speaking at press room events without a mask. These and other possible violations are likely what the NFL is looking at.

As of now the only thing that's certain is that Aaron Rodgers will not be playing on Sunday against Kansas City.

