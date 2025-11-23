Green Bay Packers honor U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Ryan Peter for 'Operation Fan Mail'

GREEN BAY — As part of 'Operation Fan Mail,' the Green Bay Packers and Network Health honored U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Ryan Peter during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

In addition to being recognized on the video boards prior to Sunday's game, the Packers gave Ryan's family four tickets to watch the Packers take on the Vikings, courtesy of Network Health.

According to a release from the Packers, Peter enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1997 and will officially retire at the end of the month after 28 years of service.

Throughout his career, Ryan has been stationed in Hawaii, Guam, Japan and Spain, ultimately earning the rank of Lieutenant Commander and receiving the Armed Forces Service Medal, Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Marine Corps Commendation Medal and Meritorious Service Medal.

While stationed in Japan, Ryan hiked to the summit of Mount Fuji wearing his Packers jersey.

Peter is a native of Estherville, Iowa and according to the organization, he became a die-hard Packers fan at a young age.

Peter has passed along his love for the team to his family, attending Sunday’s game with his wife, Laura, and children, Hannah, Brayden and Conner.

The Packers say Laura nominated her husband for recognition as he approaches retirement.

The Packers and Network Health will host a family at each 2025 home game and recognize them on the field pregame.

The Packers say the program has honored a total of 224 families over the past 18 seasons.

To choose families, the Packers and Network Health are asking those who are interested, or friends of eligible families — those that have a member of their family serving on active duty, or a member of their family who is a veteran — to submit an essay on why a particular fan should be saluted next season.

You can send your essays to Operation Fan Mail, P.O. Box 10628, Green Bay, WI, 54307-0628 or submit them online by clicking here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error