Green Bay Packers hit the road for first preseason game against Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio — On the eve of Green Bay’s first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, the Packers are preparing to play a handful of their starters Saturday.

“I think just going through kind of reevaluating the last couple years from when we’ve had guys not play and last year having them, all the guys play, I thought it was beneficial for us early on, especially Week 1, just to kind of knock some of the rust off,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday.

Jordan Love will play in Saturday’s contest, but the amount of playing time is still yet to be determined.

“I mean, you just want them to go out there, compete, execute, have clean operation, and then get them out,” LaFleur explained.

However, as the battle for QB2 continues to heat up throughout training camp between second-year backup Sean Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt, both players are feeling confident in their growth over the past three weeks.

“I thought that the first week – just with everything going on and getting 1’s reps and how fast the game was going – I just thought there was a lot of overthinking,” Clifford explained. “Now the last two weeks, Family Night kind of capped it for me of I feel like I’m back, and I feel like I’m able to spin the ball and get the ball out quick.”

Clifford threw a handful of interceptions the first week of training camp while working with the first-string offense while Love awaited a new contract.

LaFleur shared on Tuesday the plan is for Clifford to have more reps than Pratt in Saturday’s first preseason game.

“Being able to kind of get a more full grasp of the whole play and the whole offense has definitely let things slow down, and now I can worry about things like protections and getting to the right protection, eliminating things on reads based on what I’m seeing from the defense,” Pratt explained. “Definitely at the point where I’m able to play a little bit faster.”

Saturday will also be the first time LaFleur will get to see his defensive starters in a true live setting as they debut their new 4-3 scheme under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. The team previously ran a 3-4.

“We’ve been working on it all camp, all OTAs, and all that kind of stuff so for us to get in a game setting and go against somebody else that doesn’t know what we’re going to be doing is going to be exciting for us to see, so can’t wait to get out there,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 3:25 p.m. CT.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error