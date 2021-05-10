Watch
Green Bay Packers hiring gameday employees at job fair

Matt Ludtke/AP
Lambeau Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Posted at 4:57 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 17:57:34-04

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are seeking gameday workers at Lambeau Field, as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

The team said in a statement Monday that they will be hosting a walk-in job fair on May 12, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Packers say gameday employees are needed in their guest services and security departments during all Packers home games and events.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair, which will be held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field, the team said.

Applicants may park in Lambeau Field Lot 1 on the east side of the stadium, adjacent to Oneida Street, according to the Packers.

Applicants attending the job fair will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The Packers say qualifications for the positions include:

  • Strong verbal communication and conversation skills
  • Trouble-shooting skills
  • Ability to stay focused on job responsibilities
  • Ability to stand throughout the entire shift

Learn more on the Packers website here.

