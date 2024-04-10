Green Bay Packers headed to São Paulo, Brazil.

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — According to several sources, the Green Bay Packers will play in São Paulo, Brazil to open the regular season.

The Packers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in week one.

Adam Schefter posted on "X", formerly known as Twitter confirming the Packers have been selected to play Week 1 in South America.

Will be played at Arena Corinthians, a 47,252-seat soccer venue in São Paulo which has previously hosted competitions in the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics

Packers are considered to be one of the most popular NFL teams among fans in Brazil

Will be the first ever NFL regular season game played in South America

Eagles are the home team, Packers will be away team, meaning no games at Lambeau will be taken away

Packers president Mark Murphy said on Tuesday the team would gladly go if chosen.

"I think we're either the first or second-most popular team in Brazil," Murphy said Tuesday morning. "Apparently they really like green and gold."

The Packers and Eagles will play Friday, September 6th.

