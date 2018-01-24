Green Bay Packers finalize coaching staff

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 31°
LO: 23°
GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday they have finalized their coaching staff. Head Coach Mike McCarthy made the announcement in the morning.
Head Coach Mike McCarthy has finalized his #Packers coaching staff
📰: https://t.co/rhthWUh32L pic.twitter.com/ziH8gHcgCF— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 24, 2018
Head Coach Mike McCarthy has finalized his #Packers coaching staff
📰: https://t.co/rhthWUh32L pic.twitter.com/ziH8gHcgCF
The team has named the following the coaching assignments to their team:
The full coaching staff is listed below:
To read the full announcement from the team, click here.