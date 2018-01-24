Green Bay Packers finalize coaching staff

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday they have finalized their coaching staff. Head Coach Mike McCarthy made the announcement in the morning.

The team has named the following the coaching assignments to their team:

Joe Philbin, offensive coordinator

Mike Pettine, defensive coordinator

James Campen, offense-run game coordinator/offensive line

Jim Hostler, offense-pass game coordinator

Patrick Graham, defense-run game coordinator/inside linebackers

Joe Whitt Jr., defense-pass game coordinator

Frank Cignetti Jr., quarterbacks coach

Ryan Downard, defensive quality control coach

Maurice Drayton, assistant specials teams coach

Scott McCurley, defensive assistant

Jerry Montgomery, defensive line coach

David Raih, wide receivers coach

Jason Simmons, secondary coach

The full coaching staff is listed below:

Offensive Coaching Staff Joe Philbin, Offensive Coordinator James Campen, Offense – Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Jim Hostler, Offense – Pass Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio, Tight Ends Frank Cignetti Jr., Quarterbacks Ben Sirmans, Running Backs David Raih, Wide Receivers Jeff Blasko, Assistant Offensive Line



Defensive Coaching Staff Mike Pettine, Defensive Coordinator Winston Moss, Associate Head Coach/Linebackers Patrick Graham, Defense – Run Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Joe Whitt Jr., Defense – Pass Game Coordinator Jason Simmons, Secondary Jerry Montgomery, Defensive Line Scott McCurley, Defensive Assistant Ryan Downard, Defensive Quality Control Special Teams Coaching Staff Ron Zook, Special Teams Coordinator Maurice Drayton, Assistant Special Teams



Strength and Conditioning Staff Mark Lovat, Strength & Conditioning Coordinator Chris Gizzi, Strength & Conditioning Assistant Thadeus Jackson, Strength & Conditioning Assistant Grant Thorne, Strength & Conditioning Assistant



