Green Bay Packers finalize coaching staff

8:24 AM, Jan 24, 2018
GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday they have finalized their coaching staff. Head Coach Mike McCarthy made the announcement in the morning.

The team has named the following the coaching assignments to their team:

The full coaching staff is listed below:

  • Offensive Coaching Staff
    • Joe Philbin, Offensive Coordinator
    • James Campen, Offense – Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line
    • Jim Hostler, Offense – Pass Game Coordinator
    • Brian Angelichio, Tight Ends
    • Frank Cignetti Jr., Quarterbacks
    • Ben Sirmans, Running Backs
    • David Raih, Wide Receivers
    • Jeff Blasko, Assistant Offensive Line

 

  • Defensive Coaching Staff
    • Mike Pettine, Defensive Coordinator
    • Winston Moss, Associate Head Coach/Linebackers
    • Patrick Graham, Defense – Run Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers
    • Joe Whitt Jr., Defense – Pass Game Coordinator
    • Jason Simmons, Secondary
    • Jerry Montgomery, Defensive Line
    • Scott McCurley, Defensive Assistant
    • Ryan Downard, Defensive Quality Control
    • Special Teams Coaching Staff
    • Ron Zook, Special Teams Coordinator
    • Maurice Drayton, Assistant Special Teams

 

  • Strength and Conditioning Staff
    • Mark Lovat, Strength & Conditioning Coordinator
    • Chris Gizzi, Strength & Conditioning Assistant
    • Thadeus Jackson, Strength & Conditioning Assistant
    • Grant Thorne, Strength & Conditioning Assistant

