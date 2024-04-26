Green Bay Packers fans react to first-round draft pick

MILWAUKEE — The Green Bay Packers selected Offensive Tackle Jordan Morgan from Arizona with the 25th pick.

Father and son duo Vincent and Kamar Nash are lifelong Packers fans.

“In Gutty we trust!” exclaimed Vincent.

They spent Thursday night at the LeRoy Butler watch party at 3rd Street Market Hall where several different teams were represented. The reaction from the crowd was a mix.

TMJ4 News Packers fans Vincent & Kamar Nash react to the Green Bay Packers first-round selection!

Both Vincent and Kamar gave the draft selection a B+.

"It's nice to have depth at the offensive line, and we're pretty good at developing the offensive line too, so I think it's going to be a great pick," said Kamar.

Vincent was wearing a #10 Jordan Love jersey in honor of the draft. He acknowledged the loss of a few linemen including David Bakhtiari.

"Building that depth back up is important, and keeping Jordan Love protected so he can get some of those weapons and attack these teams and run the ball—it's a great pick. Go Pack Go!" said Vincent.

The Packers will make 10 more draft picks heading throughout the weekend.

