Green Bay Packers bounce back in joint practice with Baltimore Ravens

GREEN BAY — After a rough outing in Denver, both on the practice field and in Sunday’s preseason game, the Green Bay Packers responded in Thursday's joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens.

In the team's final two-minute drill, all three quarterbacks led Green Bay's offense into field goal range—something that did not happen against the Broncos.

"It was definitely an emphasis we made to be able to bounce back this practice," quarterback Jordan Love said. "I think more than anything, it's just locking in and focusing on the details."

Love shined in Thursday's red zone period, finishing four-for-four with two touchdown passes to Romeo Doubs, one to Christian Watson, and another to Tucker Kraft.

"I thought we executed a little bit better in certain situations today," Watson said. "I think we did a really good job in the red zone, so definitely happy with it. Happy with today, but still things that we could clean up."

Packers-Ravens joint practice is underway… as is the reunion between Jaire Alexander and Lamar Jackson.



Reminiscing about their Louisville days I can imagine. pic.twitter.com/75FplPgXpx — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) August 22, 2024

Green Bay's defensive front also stood out in Thursday's practice, pressuring Lamar Jackson in several team periods.

"They got a really good offensive line," defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. "I'm proud of how we came out with the energy. Effort was great all day."

Rookie safety Evan Williams got his fifth interception of training camp during Thursday's two-minute drill to close out practice.

Williams and Javon Bullard remain the primary candidates for the team's second starting safety position alongside Xavier McKinney.

Saturday's preseason game versus the Baltimore Ravens kicks off at 12 p.m. CT.

