Packers lose to the Broncos 27-2 with 31 players out including all their starters

DENVER (AP) — The Packers (1-1) ending up sitting out 31 players Sunday, including all of their regular starters and lost to the Broncos 27-2.

Stidham's 9-yard scramble into the end zone made it 17-0 just before halftime following Keidron Smith's 56-yard interception return of a deep pass from Sean Clifford, who got the start with Jordan Love in a baseball cap.

Zach Wilson mopped up for Denver and Green Bay finally got on the scoreboard in the final minute of the third quarter when Zach Morton sacked Wilson in the end zone for a safety.

What followed was the first post-safety kickoff under the new rules, and Lutz, using a tee that hadn't been allowed on a safety kickoff before, blasted the ball from his 20-yard line to the Green Bay 2. Dimitri Stanley returned it to the 29.

That aspect of the rule change might have unintended consequences because it can prevent teams that recorded the safety from having the favorable field position they generally got in the past with the ensuing punt, drop kick or place kick without the tee.

Wilson's 7-yard strike to Tyler Badie made it 27-2 late in the fourth.

Another rookie who shined for Denver was linebacker Jonah Ellis, a third-round selection out of Utah, who forced an interception for the second straight game. He also had a strip-sack and recovery of Michael Pratt in the third quarter that led to a field goal.

Denver was flagged 13 times for 120 yards compared to four infractions by the Packers for 40 yards.

INJURIES: Packers LB Ralen Goforth sustained a concussion on Stidham's touchdown just before halftime. ... Broncos ILB Jonas Griffith injured his right shoulder on a tackle in the third quarter but returned. Denver rookie WR DeVaughn Vele (leg) didn't play.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip