Green Bay Packers announce process for CEO search

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers have announced details of the search process for the organization’s next leader, who will succeed Mark Murphy, the Packers President and CEO since 2007.

Murphy will formally retire in July 2025 when he turns 70, the mandatory retirement age for the position as required by organizational by-laws.

Susan Finco, Packers executive committee vice president and lead director, is chairperson for the search committee of the Packers Board of Directors. Dan Ariens, executive committee secretary and chair of the personnel and compensation committee, is vice chair for the search committee.

“Mark’s contributions to the organization have been tremendous,” Finco said. “From updating the corporate leadership structure to growing and diversifying revenue to increasing the meaningful impact of the Packers in the community, Mark continues to position the Packers for success. We look forward to his insightful leadership in the next year and a half.”

In addition to Finco and Ariens, the search committee is comprised of a diverse cross section of skills and industries represented on the board. It includes Mike Simmer (treasurer, executive committee), DJ Long (executive committee, personnel and compensation committee), Marcia Anderson (executive committee), Karl Schmidt (executive committee), Michael Barber (Packers Foundation chair), Jeff Joerres (investment committee chair), Eddie Garcia (former player, board member at-large), Robyn Davis (board member at-large) and Mike Daniels (board member at-large).

The search committee is working with Korn Ferry, a national search firm the organization has worked with previously. The Korn Ferry team is led by Jed Hughes, who brings decades of experience to the process and has worked with the Packers on other top-level searches, including the search that identified Murphy as the recommended candidate to succeed Bob Harlan in 2007.

“We have a long and positive history with the Green Bay Packers and are pleased to be working with the search committee to identify their next leader of this unique and storied franchise,” Hughes said. “We take pride in having more than 50 years of experience working with the NFL and its teams.” In addition to Hughes, the Korn Ferry team includes Tierney Remick, Divina Gamble and Garrick Yu.

“Our search committee takes this responsibility very seriously as our new leader will shape the Packers’ future,” Ariens said. “We have been preparing the past several months for this important process, which will be comprehensive and align with NFL rules and requirements, and are pleased to be able to work with Jed Hughes and his team at Korn Ferry.”

The search committee’s work is expected to take six to nine months, according to the Packers. The final step of the process will be for the search committee to present its recommended candidate to the board of directors for a vote. The transition to the new President and CEO will then include a period of working alongside Murphy.