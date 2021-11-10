Green Bay Packers activate David Bakhtiari after ACL injury

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers have activated offensive tackle David Bakhtiari after the player tore is ACL on New Year's Eve last year.

Bakhtiari was being held on the reserve/physically unable to perform list while he recovered from the injury.

Bakhtiari being activated may be a sigh of relief to some Packers fans after the team lost Sunday without quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers remains on the COVID/reserve list after testing positive for the virus. Rodgers later revealed he was not vaccinated.

Last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jordan Love started in place of Aaron Rodgers and responded by going 19 of 34 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His TD pass to Allen Lazard with 4:49 left gave Green Bay a chance, but QB Mahomes threw a third-down dart to Tyreek Hill for a first down that helped the Chiefs run out the clock.

The loss ended Green Bay's seven-game win streak.

