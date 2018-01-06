Report: Green Bay bringing back former offensive coordinator Joe Philbin

Ben Bryan
2:43 PM, Jan 6, 2018
3 hours ago

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 22: Head coach Joe Philbin of the Miami Dolphins watches his team warm up during their preseason NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 22, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Grant Halverson
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the Green Bay Packers are bringing back Joe Philbin, possibly an offensive coordinator.

Philbin left Green Bay in 2012 when he became the head coach for the Miami Dolphins, where he went 24-28 before being fired four games into the 2015 season.

