Report: Green Bay bringing back former offensive coordinator Joe Philbin

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the Green Bay Packers are bringing back Joe Philbin, possibly an offensive coordinator.
Philbin left Green Bay in 2012 when he became the head coach for the Miami Dolphins, where he went 24-28 before being fired four games into the 2015 season.
The Packers are expected to hire Joe Philbin back to their offense staff, a source told ESPN. The former offensive coordinator will have a similar — if not the same — role. He spent the last two seasons as the Colts O-line coach after his head-coaching... https://t.co/JAzQVEHtgr