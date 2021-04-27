Watch
GM: Packers committed to Rodgers for 'foreseeable future'

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to Rodgers “for the foreseeable future” one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVP’s potential successor. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
Posted at 7:05 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 20:05:15-04

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers “for the foreseeable future” one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVP’s potential successor.

The Packers sent the Miami Dolphins the No. 30 overall selection and a fourth-round pick in last year’s draft to move up to the No. 26 spot and take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Rodgers acknowledged later the move took him by surprise. Gutekunst said in a pre-draft Zoom session Monday that “Aaron's our guy.”

