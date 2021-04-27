GM: Packers committed to Rodgers for 'foreseeable future'

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers “for the foreseeable future” one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVP’s potential successor.

The Packers sent the Miami Dolphins the No. 30 overall selection and a fourth-round pick in last year’s draft to move up to the No. 26 spot and take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Rodgers acknowledged later the move took him by surprise. Gutekunst said in a pre-draft Zoom session Monday that “Aaron's our guy.”

