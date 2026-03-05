Former Green Bay Packers CEO Bob Harlan has died

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Green Bay Packers President and CEO Bob Harlan passed away Thursday, March 5, following a brief illness. Harlan was 89.

“The Packers family was saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Harlan,” said Packers President and CEO Ed Policy. “Bob was a visionary leader whose impact on the franchise was transformational. From his inspired hiring of Ron Wolf to turn around the club’s on-field fortunes to his tireless work to redevelop Lambeau Field, Bob restored the Packers to competitive excellence during his tenure and helped ensure our unique and treasured flagship NFL franchise was on sound footing for sustained generational success.

“We send our deepest sympathies to his wife, Madeline, and the entire Harlan family.”

Harlan, who originally joined the organization in 1971, was elected President and CEO in 1989 and served as principal executive until his retirement in January 2008.

On the field, the Packers enjoyed a resurgence under Harlan’s guidance, posting the league’s best overall record, 152-88, from 1993-2007, and returning the Lombardi Trophy to Green Bay with a victory in Super Bowl XXXI. The successful period also included 13 straight .500-or-better seasons (1992-2004), an impressive accomplishment in the free agency era and the team’s best stretch since the 1930s and ‘40s.

Off the field, the crowning achievement of Harlan's tenure — the $295 million redevelopment of historic Lambeau Field — was ushered in at the beginning of the 2003 season and has stood as a key component of the team’s financial strength for ongoing success.

Harlan and his wife, Madeline, were deeply involved in the greater Green Bay community over the years, serving on numerous boards and donating their time to charitable causes. Both had been the recipients of multiple honors, both on a local and state basis, including Bob being honored three times by his alma mater, Marquette University, in 1997. In 2007, Harlan penned his autobiography, Green and Golden Moments: Bob Harlan and the Green Bay Packers.

In addition to Madeline, Harlan is survived by his son, Kevin (Ann) Harlan of Mission Hills, Kan., and their children: Abigail (Bobby) Sight and their daughter, Scarlett; Haley (Jerry) Mancuso and their children, JJ, Mary Madeline, and Matilda; Olivia (Sam Dekker) Harlan Dekker and their children, Harlan Wolf and Christian; and Robert (Gabriella) Harlan and their son, Francis; and by his son, Bryan (Barbara) Harlan of Chicago and their daughter, Katie; and his son, Michael (Cortney) Harlan of Verona, Wis.

Arrangements are pending.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error