Favre, Mississippi auditor feud over welfare-paid contract

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters in Jackson, Miss. Favre has repaid $600,000 in state welfare money he accepted for speeches where he didn't appear, but the state attorney general could sue Favre if he doesn’t pay interest owed on the amount, the Mississippi auditor said Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Posted at 6:45 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 19:45:20-04

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL player Brett Favre and Mississippi Auditor Shad White are feuding over the auditor saying Favre failed to make speeches after being paid by welfare money.

Friday's Twitter spat happened days after Favre repaid $600,000 to the state. That's last portion of the $1.1 million that the auditor said Favre received.

The auditor says Favre still owes $228,000 in interest, and the state could sue if that's not paid.

Favre says he would never knowingly take money from the needy, but he bristles at the auditor saying he failed to show up for speeches. White says Favre's contract required speeches, and those did not happen.

