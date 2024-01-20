Fans place bets on Packers game more than 24 hours before kickoff

MILWAUKEE — The sports betting kiosks at Potawatomi Casino Hotel are getting warmed up ahead of Saturday's big game.

"I want my team to win, but you know what if they do…cha-ching!” Green Bay Packers fan Seng Lor said.

Lor said he is a lifelong Packers fan. "From day one,” he explained.

He made sure to wear some gear while placing bets Friday afternoon for the San Francisco versus Green Bay playoff game.

"I put $1,000 on the Packers straight up, and $1,000 on the Packers with the spread and over,” Lor explained.

He is betting with his heart.

"It's not about the money, I want them to win. So I think putting a little bit of a wager on it makes it that more exciting.”

Justin Arnett, Vice President of Digitial Gaming at Potawatomi, says fans are excited to take a chance on their team.

“Now that the magic is coming together and they're on a run, people are showing up,” Arnett explained.

He said the sportsbook has been busy.

"We're already at the highest bet event that we've had since we have been open, including the Bucks in the playoffs last year, including the earlier Packers games, and last week. We're already over that and we've got another day to go."

Arnett said fans still have plenty of time to place a bet on the Packers.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip