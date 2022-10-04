Everything you need to know to watch the Packers vs. Giants game in London

LONDON — The Green Bay Packers will face off against the New York Giants in the NFL's 32nd game in the United Kingdom this Sunday, Oct. 9.

Both teams are 3-1 and this will be the first game in London between two teams with winning records.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be making his London debut. The game will count as one of the Packers' nine regular season home games.

It will be the 32nd NFL game in London.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Packers v. Giants game in London on Oct. 9:

When and where is the Packers vs. Giants game in London?

The game will kick off at 8:30 a.m. central time on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. That's 2:30 p.m. UK time if you are curious.

How do I watch the Packers vs. Giants game in London?

The game will air on TMJ4 in Southeast Wisconsin as well as on the NFL Network. You can also stream on FuboTV, NFL+ and various mobile apps like the NFL and Yahoo! Sports apps.

What are the odds of the Packers beating the Giants in London?

Pointsbet is listing the Packers as the 8-point favorite over the Giants.

Spread: Packers -8

Over/under: 41.5

Moneyline: Packers -350, Giants +260

TMJ4 pregame coverage

TMJ4 News will be hosting a pregame Packers vs. Giants show starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. You can watch on Channel 4 or wherever you stream TMJ4 including tmj4.com.

