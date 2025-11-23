Emanuel Wilson runs for 107 yards and 2 TDs as Packers pound Vikings 23-6

GREEN BAY (AP) — Emanuel Wilson rushed for a career-high 107 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-6 on Sunday.

Green Bay’s Micah Parsons and Devonte Wyatt each had two sacks. The Vikings totaled 4 net yards and three turnovers in the second half.

Wilson had two 1-yard touchdown runs while filling in for Josh Jacobs, who was unavailable because of a bruised left knee. This was the first career two-touchdown game for the 2023 undrafted free agent from Fort Valley State.

His 28 carries and 107 yards rushing represented the highest single-game totals by any Packers running back this season.

Green Bay (7-3-1) improved to 2-0 in divisional games after going 1-5 against NFC North foes last season. This started a stretch of three straight divisional matchups for the Packers, who visit Detroit on Thursday and host the Chicago Bears on Dec. 7.

The Vikings (4-7) were attempting to beat the Packers on the road for a third straight season, something they last accomplished in 1991-93. They instead fell for the fifth time in their past six games.

Minnesota’s J.J. McCarthy continued his struggles as a first-year starter by going 12 of 19 for 87 yards. Minnesota’s final two series ended with McCarthy throwing interceptions to Isaiah McDuffie and Evan Williams.

The Vikings trailed 10-6 but stopped Green Bay on the opening drive of the second half when a special teams turnover helped the Packers break the game open.

Daniel Whelan’s punt bounced inside the 10-yard line and then hit the body of Minnesota’s Myles Price, who was blocking a Green Bay player at the time. Zayne Anderson recovered at the Minnesota 5 to give Green Bay first-and-goal, and Wilson scored two plays later.

Minnesota spent the first half relying on running backs Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones to lead a ball-control attack that took the pressure off McCarthy. Once Green Bay opened up a two-score lead, the Vikings needed to rely more on McCarthy but couldn’t handle the Packers’ pass rush.

AP Photo/Morry Gash Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Green Bay.

McCarthy was sacked five times, with four of them coming in the second half.

The Vikings’ only points came on a pair of Will Reichard field goals from 52 and 59 yards. Reichard became the first player in NFL history to have four field goals of at least 59 yards in one season.

Reichard’s first field goal capped the game’s first series with a 52-yard field goal. Green Bay answered with a 70-yard touchdown drive on its opening possession.

Minnesota wasted a golden opportunity in the second quarter when it had third-and-1 on the Green Bay 17. Tight end TJ Hockenson took a direct snap on third down and got stopped, then Kingsley Enagbare stuffed Mason on fourth down.

The two teams then traded field goals later in the second period, with Green Bay’s Brandon McManus making a 32-yarder before Reichard delivered from 59 yards with 10 seconds left in the half.

McManus added a 30-yarder and a 40-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Injuries

Vikings: guard Donovan Jackson (ankle) and OT Christian Darrisaw (foot) left in the second half. OLB Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) missed a second straight game.

Packers: CB Keisean Nixon left with a stinger in the first half. RB Josh Jacobs (knee), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), LB Quay Walker (neck) and WR Matthew Golden (shoulder) didn’t play.

Up next

Vikings: Visit the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.

Packers: Visit the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

