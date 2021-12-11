Watch
Douglas' surprising emergence sparks Packers' defense

Morry Gash/AP
Green Bay Packers' Rasul Douglas breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams' Van Jefferson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 8:10 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 21:10:34-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas never lost hope that he could produce in the NFL even as he struggled to earn a roster spot earlier this year.

Now he's playing a key role for a likely playoff team. Green Bay signed Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in October.

Douglas has delivered two of the biggest plays any Packers defender has produced all season.

He made a game-clinching interception in the final minute of a 24-21 victory at Arizona and scored on a 33-yard interception return in a 36-28 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams.

