Derrick Henry's virtuoso performance helps Ravens stay alive with 41-24 win over Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Derrick Henry rushed for a season-high 216 yards and matched a career high with four touchdown runs as the Baltimore Ravens kept their playoff hopes alive by defeating the Green Bay Packers 41-24 on Saturday night.

Henry had three touchdown runs in the first half and then scored again on a 25-yard run with 1:56 left in the game. His seventh career 200-yard rushing performance moved him ahead of Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson for the most in NFL history.

His 36 carries represented a career high.

The Ravens (8-8) now must hope the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers lose at Cleveland on Sunday. A Steelers victory in Cleveland would end Baltimore’s playoff hopes. If the Browns win that game, the Ravens could win the AFC North by beating the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Jan. 4.

Green Bay (9-6-1) lost its third straight, enabling the Chicago Bears to clinch the NFC North title. The Packers already clinched a playoff berth on Thursday when the Detroit Lions lost 23-10 at Minnesota.

Both teams were missing their starting quarterbacks as Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson deals with a back injury while Green Bay’s Jordan Love is in concussion protocol. The two replacement starters — Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley and Green Bay’s Malik Willis — were both effective in a game that featured only one punt.

Willis went 18 of 21 for a career-high 288 yards and one touchdown, and he also rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns before leaving after aggravating a shoulder injury midway through the fourth quarter. Huntley was 16 of 20 for 107 yards with one touchdown.

The difference in the game was Green Bay’s inability to slow down Henry, who helped the Ravens outrush the Packers 307-79.

Henry didn't touch the ball in Baltimore’s final two series last weekend as the Ravens blew an 11-point, fourth quarter in a 28-24 loss to New England that put their playoff hopes on life support. The veteran running back’s lack of fourth-quarter usage was a hot topic around Baltimore all week.

The Ravens made sure he got the ball early and often Saturday. Henry’s dominance enabled the Ravens to score on their first five possessions and take a 27-14 halftime lead over Green Bay, which hadn’t allowed more than 24 points in 14 straight home games.

Henry totaled 15 carries in Baltimore’s first two series and capped each of them with touchdown runs, from 3 yards and 1 yard away. He was the first player to have at least 15 carries in his team’s first two offensive series since Denver’s Olandis Gary against Green Bay in 1999.

He added another 3-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left in the second quarter.

Green Bay got back into the game by outscoring Baltimore 10-0 in the third quarter.

After Brandon McManus kicked a 24-yard field goal, the Packers forced the first punt of the night. Willis then ran around right end for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 27-24 with 2:02 left in the third.

But the Ravens responded on their next series.

Henry ran for a 9-yard gain on third-and-5 from Baltimore’s 20. He closed the third quarter with a 30-yard burst up the right sideline. Those two plays set up Huntley’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers, which came on a third-and-8 play with 10:10 left.

Willis drove the Packers into Baltimore territory before hurting his shoulder and heading to the locker room. Clayton Tune took over, and his only pass was intercepted by Marlon Humphrey.

Henry added the knockout punch a few minutes later.

Injuries

It was a painful night in every respect for the Packers.

Green Bay safety Zayne Anderson (ankle), defensive lineman Jordon Riley (Achilles) and cornerback Kamal Hadden (ankle) were carted into the locker room. Cornerback Nate Hobbs suffered a knee injury and receiver Dontayvion Wicks was evaluated for a concussion.

Right tackle Zach Tom (back/knee) and receiver Savion Williams (foot) joined Love in sitting out Saturday’s game.

Up next

Ravens: At Pittsburgh on Jan. 4.

Packers: At Minnesota on Jan. 4.

