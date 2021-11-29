Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy in COVID protocols, won't coach vs. Saints

items.[0].image.alt
Ron Jenkins/AP
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Mike McCarthy
Posted at 10:42 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 11:42:39-05

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has entered COVID-19 protocols and won’t be on the sideline for Thursday night’s game in New Orleans.

The team says McCarthy will be involved in all meetings virtually and will direct game preparations.

There was no immediate word who would fill the interim role on the sideline against the Saints.

McCarthy is the sixth Dallas coach or staff member missing the New Orleans trip because of COVID-19.

Right tackle Terence Steele also is out after a positive test.

McCarthy was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until 2018, when he was replaced by Matt LaFleur.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Christmas Parade SUV

Waukesha Christmas parade: Latest updates