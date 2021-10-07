Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Cowboys cutting LB Jaylon Smith, sources say agreement on one-year deal reached with Packers

items.[0].image.alt
Roger Steinman/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, file photo, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys are moving on from Smith without getting into the specifics of the decision to release their leading returning tackler four games into 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)
Jaylon Smith
Posted at 10:54 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 11:54:39-04

FRISCO — The Dallas Cowboys are releasing linebacker Jaylon Smith in what could be considered a cost-cutting move because of a guaranteed salary next season in the case of an injury.

Smith’s role had been reduced after Micah Parsons was drafted 12th overall this year and the Cowboys moved free-agent pickup Keanu Neal to linebacker from safety.

Cutting Smith won’t save the Cowboys any money on his $9.8 million salary cap figure this year. It protects them from his $9.2 million salary for 2022 becoming guaranteed if he gets injured.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday that Smith reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers.

He said Smith's agent Doug Hendrickson confirmed the agreement to ESPN.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku