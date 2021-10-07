Cowboys cutting LB Jaylon Smith, sources say agreement on one-year deal reached with Packers

FRISCO — The Dallas Cowboys are releasing linebacker Jaylon Smith in what could be considered a cost-cutting move because of a guaranteed salary next season in the case of an injury.

Smith’s role had been reduced after Micah Parsons was drafted 12th overall this year and the Cowboys moved free-agent pickup Keanu Neal to linebacker from safety.

Cutting Smith won’t save the Cowboys any money on his $9.8 million salary cap figure this year. It protects them from his $9.2 million salary for 2022 becoming guaranteed if he gets injured.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday that Smith reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers.

He said Smith's agent Doug Hendrickson confirmed the agreement to ESPN.

Former Cowboys’ LB Jaylon Smith officially reached agreement this morning on a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, per sources.



Smith’s agent @DHendrickson41 of @Wasserman confirmed the agreement to ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2021

