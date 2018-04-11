Clay Matthews, Davante Adams take over Green & Gold Charity Softball Game

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - The Green & Gold Charity Softball Game is set to return with different Green Bay Packers running the show.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers say Jordy Nelson will not be able to attend the game on June 2, with festivities starting at 11:00 a.m.

Instead, LB Clay Matthews and WR Davante Adams will serve as team captains, according to the Timber Rattler's website.

"I've really enjoyed hosting the softball game the last four years and I'm glad to see it's in good hands with Clay and Davante as co-captains," said Nelson. "I also appreciate that the game will continue to support Young Life as it has in the past. Enjoy the game, Packers fans. I know it will be entertaining as always!"

The Rattlers say Matthews and Adams will draft teams this year, breaking from the tradition of having the offense and defense square off.

The game will benefit Young Life, an organization that pairs children in need with adult mentors, as well as other charities.

If you'd like to purchase tickets to the game, you can follow this link.