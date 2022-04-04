Watch
Browns sign former Packers punter Bojorquez to 2-year deal

Rick Scuteri/AP
FILE - Green Bay Packers' Corey Bojorquez punts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cleveland Browns filled a major need, signing free agent punter Corey Bojorquez to a two-year contract on Monday, April 4, 2022. Bojorquez spent last season with Green Bay. He averaged 46.5 yards on 53 punts, including a season-best 82 yarder. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Posted at 3:22 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 16:22:34-04

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns filled a major need, signing free agent punter Corey Bojorquez to a two-year contract.

Bojorquez spent last season with Green Bay.

He averaged 46.5 yards on 53 punts, including a season-best 82 yarder.

The 25-year-old also spent three years with Buffalo, so he’s used to the windy conditions he’ll likely face during home games in Cleveland.

In 2020, Bojorquez led the NFL with a gross average of 50.8 yards. He’s also had three punts blocked, including one in Green Bay’s playoff loss to San Francisco last season.

