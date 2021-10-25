Best moments from the Packers win over the Washington Football Team [PHOTOS]

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb celebrates his touchdown catch with Randall Cobb during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP

Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard catches a pass in front of Washington Football Team's Danny Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) AP

Fans cheers during the second half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) AP

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones wears a hat as he runs off tghe field after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 24-10. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) AP

A General view of Lambeau field during an NFL football game between the Washington football team and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct 24. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) AP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws against the Washington Football team during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct 24. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) AP

Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary knocks the ball from Washington Football Team's Taylor Heinicke during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) AP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) takes the snap during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct 24. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) AP

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a pass in front of Washington Football Team's Kendall Fuller during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) AP

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a pass in front of Washington Football Team's Kendall Fuller during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) AP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) AP

Green Bay Packers' Dean Lowry celebrates a fumble recovery during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) AP

Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) intercepts the ball against the Washington Football team during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct 24. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) AP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) AP

Aaron Rodgers, de los Packers de Green Bay, corre durante la primera mitad del juego de la NFL contra el Football Team de Washington, el domingo 24 de octubre de 2021, en Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Foto/Matt Ludtke) AP

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams is pushed out of bounds by Washington Football Team's Kendall Fuller after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) AP

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones tries to get past Washington Football Team's Bobby McCain during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) AP

Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next