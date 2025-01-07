Authorities adjust security for Packers game, NFL Draft in light of New Orleans attack

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — The safety of people walking into and around the 2025 Draft will be a paramount priority for local law enforcement in April, especially after the terrorist attack that killed more than a dozen pedestrians in New Orleans on New Year's Day. That's according to law enforcement officials.

Agencies say the effort of protecting the anticipated hundreds of thousands of Draft-goers began at Sunday's Packers home game.

"There was a meeting specific just for this final game, in light of what happened in New Orleans," said Nick Kozloski, the deputy chief of Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

Following last Wednesday's terrorist attack, in which a Texas man barreled down Bourbon Street in a truck, local authorities increased security at Sunday's Packers game.

"They did look at, 'Are there any areas we could beef up that maybe they weren't necessarily unsafe, but maybe they could be made more safe?'" Kozloski said. "Those will also be part of our conversations during the Draft preparations."

According to Ashwaubenon village documents, the NFL Draft footprint will have two general admission pedestrian entrances: on Lombardi Avenue at the entrance to the Titletown, and on Ridge Road across from Mike Aubinger Way — and law enforcement says those areas may see more protection.

"At the Packer game yesterday, we used some different vehicle barriers," Brown County Sheriff patrol captain John Rousseau said. "I would anticipate that we would use those same vehicle barriers during the Draft, and quite honestly, during future events that would draw that many people."

“It'll be similar to the Republican National Convention — there will be vehicle mitigation around the entire footprint, and then obviously access to it will be limited," Kozloski said.

Kozloski anticipates metal detectors at security checkpoints entering the footprint.

He added that there are multiple options available to enforce road closures.

"We'll use traffic barriers, like you'd see in a construction site, and then a squad car, police officer," he said. "If it's a higher pedestrian traffic area, we'll look at Meridian barriers, or some sort of vehicle mitigation, where it's designed specifically for stopping a vehicle if it were to become a threat or used as a weapon."

Brown County Sheriff and Ashwaubenon Public Safety say they'll work with Green Bay Police as leaders on safety during the draft.

“We know that where people come and go for whatever special event," Green Bay Police commander Kevin Warych said. "Whether it's a farmers market, a parade — we understand the general operations of that event, and most importantly, we know traffic and pedestrian flow, and then — what are the security procedures? That's a rhetorical question of that we're implementing, to make sure that the traffic and pedestrian flow is protected.”

The public agencies anticipate private security companies from around the state and nation will help with the Draft —like David Marrero's Tri-Bolt Defense group.

With more than 15 years of counter-terrorism experience in the military, Marrero says attacks like the one in New Orleans can sometimes be prevented.

"Most of these attacks are pre-staged," he said. "They've been planned for a while. They're telegraphed using social media. A lot of what we need to get better at doing is monitoring those those things in advance and seeing what our risk assessments are for the events that we're doing. Obviously, the world's not getting any safer. We're dealing with a lot of people willing to do harm to civilian populace."

Marrero said lookouts, cameras, and physical measures are options to mitigate vehicle attacks.

"When you're trying to prevent an attack like that, what can you do, other than closing roads?" we later asked.

"A lot of that is pre-planning, organizing," said Marrero, Tri-Bolt's owner and CEO. "How your traffic flow is going to be utilizing maybe outside the box thinking — and I don't know if they did this or not —but you can use fire trucks. You can use plow trucks. You can use privately owned vehicles or organizational vehicles to block some of those the ability for the assailant to gain enough speed to do damage."

Local authorities say they've been meeting with each other and the NFL at least monthly and expect even more meetings as Draft preparations ramp up, following the Super Bowl in February.