AP sources: CB Douglas, TE Tonyan staying with Packers

FILE - Green Bay Packers' Rasul Douglas returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
Posted at 7:32 AM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 08:32:44-04

GREEN BAY — Free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas and tight end Robert Tonyan are staying with the Green Bay Packers.

A person familiar with the situation says Douglas and the Packers have agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million deal that could get up to $25.5 million.

A separate person familiar with the situation said Tonyan also has agreed to terms with the Packers.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deals haven’t been announced. Douglas was the biggest surprise of the Packers’ 2021 season.

Tonyan had a breakthrough performance for the Packers in 2020.

