Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis reacts after making a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 9:01 PM, Jan 13, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer’s return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.

Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double.

Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach.

The Bucks went 1-3. Milwaukee never trailed and raced to a 77-38 halftime advantage.

Antetokounmpo had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the first half. Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 16 points.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

