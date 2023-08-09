AI created all 32 NFL mascots, here's what generated for the Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Summer is winding down and NFL football is back! The Green Bay Packers are just days away from taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in its first preseason game, and fans are ready to cheer them on.

As preseason kicks off this week, betonline.ag used the AI image tool "Midjourney" to create mascots for all 32 NFL teams. The images were created by using simple prompts such as "Chicago Bears mascot."

Well, as for the Packers, AI decided to make the creative choice of having a mouse be the team's mascot... because of, as we can only guess, cheese.

Ryan Taylor | betonline.ag | Midjourney AI-generated mascot for Green Bay Packers

Some of the other choices were obvious, such as AI generating a Viking for the Minnesota Vikings and a dolphin for the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, AI created a metallic/mechanical cowboy for the Dallas Cowboys and a blue bear for the Tennessee Titans.

Check out some of the AI-generated NFL mascots below:

Ryan Taylor | betonline.ag | Midjourney AI-generated mascot for the Chicago Bears

Ryan Taylor | betonline.ag | Midjourney AI-generated mascot for the Minnesota Vikings

Ryan Taylor | betonline.ag | Midjourney AI-generated mascot for Tennessee Titans

Ryan Taylor | betonline.ag | Midjourney AI-generated mascot for the New York Jets

Ryan Taylor | betonline.ag | Midjourney AI-generated mascot for the Carolina Panthers

Ryan Taylor | betonline.ag | Midjourney AI-generated mascot for the Arizona Cardinals

Ryan Taylor | betonline.ag | Midjourney AI-generated mascot for the Dallas Cowboys

Ryan Taylor | betonline.ag | Midjourney AI-generated mascot for the New England Patriots

Ryan Taylor | betonline.ag | Midjourney AI-generated mascot for the Pittsburgh Steelers

