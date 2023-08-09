Watch Now
AI created all 32 NFL mascots, here's what generated for the Green Bay Packers

As NFL preseason kicks off this week, betonline.ag used the AI image tool "Midjourney" to create mascots for all 32 NFL teams.
Tennessee Titans.png
Ryan Taylor | betonline.ag | Midjourney
AI-generated mascot for Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans.png
Posted at 3:55 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 16:55:11-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Summer is winding down and NFL football is back! The Green Bay Packers are just days away from taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in its first preseason game, and fans are ready to cheer them on.

As preseason kicks off this week, betonline.ag used the AI image tool "Midjourney" to create mascots for all 32 NFL teams. The images were created by using simple prompts such as "Chicago Bears mascot."

Well, as for the Packers, AI decided to make the creative choice of having a mouse be the team's mascot... because of, as we can only guess, cheese.

Green Bay Packers.png
AI-generated mascot for Green Bay Packers

Some of the other choices were obvious, such as AI generating a Viking for the Minnesota Vikings and a dolphin for the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, AI created a metallic/mechanical cowboy for the Dallas Cowboys and a blue bear for the Tennessee Titans.

Check out some of the AI-generated NFL mascots below:

Chicago Bears.png
AI-generated mascot for the Chicago Bears
Minnesota Vikings.png
AI-generated mascot for the Minnesota Vikings
Tennessee Titans.png
AI-generated mascot for Tennessee Titans
New York Jets.png
AI-generated mascot for the New York Jets
Carolina Panthers.png
AI-generated mascot for the Carolina Panthers
Arizona Cardinals.png
AI-generated mascot for the Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys.png
AI-generated mascot for the Dallas Cowboys
New England Patriots.png
AI-generated mascot for the New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers.png
AI-generated mascot for the Pittsburgh Steelers

