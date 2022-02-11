Aaron Rodgers wins fourth MVP award

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — During the NFL Honors Thursday night, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was awarded his fourth MVP award.

It was a sad ending to the Packers season when the team fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. But, Rodgers winning MVP lessens the pain a little.

While the official word just came out about Rodgers' win, some fans suspected he had won on Wednesday when Rodgers flashed four fingers at the golf announcer, who called him a "three-time MVP winner."

The award was down to two candidates prior to the NFL Honors event: Rodgers and Tom Brady, who recently announced his retirement from the NFL.

Both Brady and Rodgers were a part of teams that failed to make it past the divisional round, but luckily the MVP Award is a regular-season honor. An honor that has now been bestowed upon Rodgers... four the fourth time.

The award comes after a stellar season for Rodgers where he had 4,115 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and only four interceptions.

He led the Packers to a 13-4 finish and another NFC North title, the third straight. Rodgers led the NFL in total quarterback rating and passer rating.

Rodgers' three previous MVP awards came in 2011, 2014, and 2020.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip