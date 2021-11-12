Watch
Aaron Rodgers' vaccine comments may test his clout with sponsors

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pushes down Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 12:36 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 13:36:00-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be playing football again less than two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 while unvaccinated.

Whether the off-field consequences of this situation on the reigning MVP’s public persona have a similarly short shelf life remains uncertain.

Rodgers is one of the NFL’s most visible players. His appearances on State Farm commercials make him a ubiquitous presence even on game telecasts that don’t involve the Packers. His comments regarding his vaccination status could put that marketability to the test.

