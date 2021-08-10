Watch
Aaron Rodgers unlikely to play in any of Packers' preseason games

Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gestures to teammates while quarterbacks Kurt Benkert (7) and Jordan Love (10) look on during an NFL football training camp at Lambeau Field Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Posted at 2:53 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 15:53:56-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers probably won’t appear in any of Green Bay’s three preseason games as the Packers look to get 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love as much work as possible.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love will play the majority of the Packers’ preseason opener Saturday against the Houston Texans and that Kurt Benkert also would get some snaps.

LaFleur said Rodgers will “most likely not” play in any preseason games. The Packers want to get Love some game experience after the pandemic wiped out last year’s preseason.

