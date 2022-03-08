Aaron Rodgers staying with the Green Bay Packers: Reports

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have reportedly agreed to terms for a four-year, $200 million deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

If this is true, that would make Rodgers the highest paid player in NFL history, Rapoport reports, citing unnamed sources.

The Packers nor Rodgers have confirmed the news. Rodgers is set to make an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show at noon Tuesday. McAfee also tweeted Tuesday he hears Rodgers is returning to the Packers.

Rapoport also reports Rodgers gets a "whopping" $153 million guaranteed and his cap number goes down. "A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come," according to Rapoport.

McAfee adds there is no deal in place right now, "but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way."

Rodgers just wrapped his 17th season with the Green Bay Packers, winning NFL MVP for a historic fourth time.

The California native owns the Packers franchise record for passing touchdowns (449), and has thrown just 93 interceptions across his 14 seasons as a starter.

Rodgers' sole Super Bowl win came in the 2010 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

