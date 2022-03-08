Watch
Aaron Rodgers staying with the Green Bay Packers: Reports

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec 25. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. It was Rodgers' 443 touchdown pass as a member of the Green Bay Packers breaking Brett Favre's team record. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 10:36 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 12:07:58-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have reportedly agreed to terms for a four-year, $200 million deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

If this is true, that would make Rodgers the highest paid player in NFL history, Rapoport reports, citing unnamed sources.

The Packers nor Rodgers have confirmed the news. Rodgers is set to make an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show at noon Tuesday. McAfee also tweeted Tuesday he hears Rodgers is returning to the Packers.

Rapoport also reports Rodgers gets a "whopping" $153 million guaranteed and his cap number goes down. "A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come," according to Rapoport.

McAfee adds there is no deal in place right now, "but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way."

Rodgers just wrapped his 17th season with the Green Bay Packers, winning NFL MVP for a historic fourth time.

The California native owns the Packers franchise record for passing touchdowns (449), and has thrown just 93 interceptions across his 14 seasons as a starter.

Rodgers' sole Super Bowl win came in the 2010 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Check back often for updates on this developing story.

