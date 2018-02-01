Aaron Rodgers: Packers removed quarterback coach 'without consulting me'

It appears that someone did not talk to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers about the departure of his quarterbacks coach.
Rodgers went on ESPN Radio Thursday morning said that Alex Van Pelt not being retained as his position coach for 2018 was, as cited by ESPN's Rob Demovsky, "an interesting change...really without consulting me."
Alex Van Pelt was more a personal choice from a contractual standpoint. He desired to be a free agent after this season, so this is really a product of last year's negotiation. He wants to look at other opportunities," he told "Wisconsin's Morning News." (You can hear that audio in the Facebook Live video below after a short delay.
One of the Packers' priorities is re-signing Aaron Rodgers to a contract extension, as he is a free agent after the 2019 season.