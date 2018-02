Brett Favre will be helping out an old teammate on Super Bowl Sunday.

ESPN's Ed Werder reports that Favre promised Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson before the NFC Championship game that he would speak to the team the night before the Super Bowl and Favre later confirmed it on Twitter.

SPECIAL SECTION: Super Bowl LII

Well, actually, Favre joked he would tell the team about the time Pederson wore a singing bass shirt before a Packers playoff game.

Either way, it appears a compromise was reached and Favre will be helping out his old backup quarterback in Minnesota this weekend.

We're pretty sure that t-shirt story will come into play at some point.