Aaron Rodgers or Nicolas Cage? Twitter makes Con Air comparisons as Packers QB arrives for training camp

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts as he leaves the field after an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan 2. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Aaron Rodgers is planning to come back to the Green Bay Packers for an 18th season, a move that keeps the reigning MVP off the trade market and answers the question that had dominated NFL offseason discussions.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 16:41:28-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26)  — As Green Bay Packers players arrived for training camp on Tuesday, some people on Twitter noticed an interesting comparison.

The Packers' official Twitter account posted a video of Aaron Rodgers arriving Tuesday for camp. The video shows the legendary Packers quarterback walking in slow motion, wearing a white tank top and jeans, sporting long hair.

The two-time reigning MVP's look in the video prompted some Twitter accounts to make comparisons to Nicolas Cage's appearance in the 1997 movie, "Con Air."

A few other Twitter accounts decided to have fun with the original Packers video by editing it with audio from "Con Air."

One Twitter account took it a little further.

Packers training camp officially begins Wednesday.

