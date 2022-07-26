GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — As Green Bay Packers players arrived for training camp on Tuesday, some people on Twitter noticed an interesting comparison.

The Packers' official Twitter account posted a video of Aaron Rodgers arriving Tuesday for camp. The video shows the legendary Packers quarterback walking in slow motion, wearing a white tank top and jeans, sporting long hair.

The two-time reigning MVP's look in the video prompted some Twitter accounts to make comparisons to Nicolas Cage's appearance in the 1997 movie, "Con Air."

The reigning MVP showed up as Nick Cage in Con Air 😭 @AaronRodgers12



(📸 @packers) pic.twitter.com/dpL709lgXp — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 26, 2022

same energy 👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GO6AxR4yRq — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) July 26, 2022

A few other Twitter accounts decided to have fun with the original Packers video by editing it with audio from "Con Air."

i added the audio from the con air trailer pic.twitter.com/ZBMF2euaIk — Mike Camerlengo (@MCamerlengo) July 26, 2022

I felt like it needed a voiceover. here you go @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/ipla0ANJJr — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) July 26, 2022

One Twitter account took it a little further.

Packers training camp officially begins Wednesday.