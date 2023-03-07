Watch Now
Aaron Rodgers in 'talks' with the New York Jets: Report

ESPN said the two are discussing a "possible trade."
Aaron Rodgers has been given permission to speak with the New York Jets about a possible trade, according to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 07, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers has been given permission to speak with the New York Jets about a possible trade, according to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network.

A huge question mark remains around the Packers quarterback but it seems answers could be coming soon.

ESPN is reporting Rodgers has met with the Jets more than once, but the details of their conversations are not known other than they may be discussing a potential trade.

The news comes just a few weeks after Rodgers took part in a four-day darkness retreat that he hoped would help make his decision on the future a bit more clear.

Even with the conversations between Rodgers and the Jets, it's still possible that Rodgers chooses to stay with the Packers or retire from the NFL altogether.

Currently, Rodgers is under contract with the Packers for $59.465 million guaranteed if he plays in 2023. It would be his 18th season in Green Bay.

