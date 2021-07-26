Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Aaron Rodgers does plan to play in Green Bay this season, NFL insider says

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Aaron Rodgers
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 13:15:41-04

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers does plan to play in Green Bay this season, an NFL insider reported Monday.

Ian Rapoport said that sources close to the MVP said he does plan to play for the Packers this season and that many factors are still at play.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst said he was "hopeful" for a positive outcome from the talks.

According to ESPN senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Aaron Rodgers turned down a two-year contract extension that would make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

The contract would've tied Rodgers to Green Bay for five more seasons, according to Schefter.

No other details were released.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo