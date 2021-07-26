Aaron Rodgers does plan to play in Green Bay this season, NFL insider says

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers does plan to play in Green Bay this season, an NFL insider reported Monday.

Ian Rapoport said that sources close to the MVP said he does plan to play for the Packers this season and that many factors are still at play.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst said he was "hopeful" for a positive outcome from the talks.

According to ESPN senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Aaron Rodgers turned down a two-year contract extension that would make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

The contract would've tied Rodgers to Green Bay for five more seasons, according to Schefter.

Gutey says he is excited for a “strong nucleus” on offense to returns and mentions @AaronRodgers12 🎉#Packers — Delaney Brey (@DelaneyBrey) July 26, 2021

No other details were released.

