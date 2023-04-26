Aaron Rodgers arrives at New York Jets facility: See the video

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The trade is happening, he has said his goodbyes, and now, Aaron Rodgers has officially arrived in New York.

The New York Jets shared a video on Twitter Wednesday morning of the former Packers quarterback arriving at the Jets facility. The caption was simple, "He's here."

Rodgers' arrival comes two days after NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the Packers and Jets have agreed to a trade.

The teams swapped first-round picks for this year. The Packers will also get a second-round pick in 2024 that could turn into a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays.

A New York Jets chairman, Woody Johnson, also shared a clip of Rodgers arriving saying, "Welcome to 1 Jets Dr."

So that's it, other than making the trade official, Rodgers is gone. He even posted his goodbye to Green Bay.

He thanked his coaches, teammates, and other Packers staff alongside the fans, to whom he said, "To the fans, THANK YOU, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB."

