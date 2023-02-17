Watch Now
Aaron Jones reaches $11 million salary agreement to stay with Green Bay Packers: Report

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Posted at 6:17 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 08:57:21-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones reached a new $11 million deal to stay with the team for the 2023 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The deal, hashed out by Jones' agents Drew Rosenaus and Ryan Matha, includes a $8.52 million signing bonus, according to Schefter.

"Aaron Jones still will have two years remaining on his contract with the Packers, but this year has been adjusted. Including this season, Jones now will have made $31 million since 2021, the most for any running back other than Christian McCaffrey," according to the insider.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

