Aaron Jones loses necklace with late father's ashes during Monday Night Football game, reports say

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers star running back Aaron Jones lost a necklace containing the ashes of his late father during Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions, ESPN reported Tuesday morning.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky says Jones thinks it came off during the second quarter, on one of his four touchdowns.

"If there was any place to lose it, that's where my dad would've wanted me to lose it," Jones said, according to Demovsky. "So I know he's smiling."

There was a thorough search for the necklace after the game, but it as of yet has not been found. Jones' father, Alvin, died earlier this year of complications from COVID-19.

The loss of the personal memento came on an otherwise jubilant night for Jones - who caught three touchdown from Aaron Rodgers and ran in one more en route to a 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay won its ninth straight home opener with the victory. The Packers got thumped 38-3 by New Orleans in Week 1.

Against Detroit, the Packers looked more like the team that went 13-3 in each of coach Matt LaFleur’s first two seasons.

Rodgers went 22 of 27 for 255 yards and surpassed John Elway for 10th all-time in passing yards. The Lions blew a 17-14 halftime lead and fell to 0-2.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip