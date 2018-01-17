A cheesehead drink? Food Network invents one with cheese, beer and brandy

Fair / Windy
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 09: A Green Bay Packers fan poses for a photo before they play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2011 NFC wild card playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 9, 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE -- It appears there is a new cocktail drink which involves what might seem like three of Wisconsin's major food groups, cheese, beer and brandy.
The Food Network went around the National Football League and created drinks with native elements for every team's fan base.
For Wisconsin, they created the "cheesehead."
See below.
Food Network magazine invented a cocktail for each NFL team and I think they started getting a little punchy. pic.twitter.com/MYcCqmJf26— Rob Thomas (@robt77) January 16, 2018
