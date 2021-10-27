97.3 The Game WRNW replaces 620WTMJ as Packers radio partner

MILWAUKEE — 620WTMJ Radio, which began broadcasting Green Bay Packers games in 1929, will no longer be the team's radio affiliate in the Milwaukee area.

Packers affiliation will be transferred to 97.3 The Game WRNW, a station owned by iHeartMedia Milwaukee.

iHeartRadio affiliates in Madison, Eau Claire and Moline, Illinois are already broadcasting Packers games.

The switch begins in the 2022 season.

620WTMJ said in a statement it has been an honor to be the home of Packers games over the years.

“While we’re disappointed in the Packers’ decision, we are grateful for our partnership over the years with the team. It’s been an honor to be steward of the Packers brand and we’re looking forward to continuing to serve sports fans and our marketing partners with a new era of football content. We’ll continue to cheer on the Packers for years to come," according to the radio station.

Now the Packers Radio Network will be hosted by 97.3 The Game WRNW. The Packers will continue to produce games and content as well as manage the Packers Radio Network in-house, which they have done since 2018.

The Packers explained the move in a statement. "97.3 The Game WRNW and iHeartMedia Milwaukee will offer an attractive demographic opportunity to reach new listeners with a growing sports talk radio segment and other programming formats in the Milwaukee area," according to a team spokesperson.

“We are excited to be partnering with one of the NFL’s most iconic teams, the Green Bay Packers, and look forward to bringing all the coverage to the tremendous fans of the Packers,” said Kevin LeGrett, President of iHeartMedia Sports in the statement.

