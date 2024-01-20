49ers, Packers fans gear up for Milwaukee playoff watch parties

MILWAUKEE — Two major teams will be giving it their all in order to make it one step further in the postseason Saturday night. We may be in Packer country, but both sets of fans will be filling the room of a Milwaukee bar, rooting for their team to take home the win.

Signs on the wall and jackets proudly worn honor The Pack inside Dugout 54.

But there will be plenty of red and gold in the crowd there on Saturday night.

“I’ve been a fan since about ’88,” said David Castillo.

Castillo met TMJ4 while decked out from head to toe in San Francisco 49ers gear.

“You know I'm always in enemy territory so always getting weird looks,” Castillo laughed.

He has lived most of his life in Wisconsin but that hasn't stopped the California native from staying a proud Niners fan.

“It’s awesome when you see a 49ers hat or just a fan in public,” Castillo told TMJ4.

He'll be joined by 30 other San Francisco fans at the Milwaukee bar for the big play-off game where the bar's general manager, Dave Grycan, says they're more than welcome.

“We accept everybody, we have fun with each other, and Niners fans are the exact same way. They’re very gracious.”

It’s a sentiment Castillo agrees with.

“I will say both fan bases are very respectful, so Green Bay fans have always been very respectful when I go to games at Lambeau.”

But if you ask these fans who will leave with a victory both stand firm behind their team taking home the win.

