2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay: Major economic impact expected for Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Green Bay isn't the only one expected to win big by hosting the 2025 NFL Draft. Cream City hotels are also brewing with excitement for one of the largest off-season sporting events.

"We are so blessed to have the canvas we have to welcome many visitors that come into Milwaukee," said Tara Wurtz, Brewhouse Inn & Suites director of sales.

Wurtz is expecting a sold-out week during the draft. The boutique hotel's location, history, and unique details not only scream "Milwaukee" but also offer a Wisconsin experience for out-of-towners.

The true economic impact is still too early to project. However, Visit Milwaukee believes the hospitality industry will benefit the most from big events like the NFL Draft.

Claire Koenig says the 2020 Ryder Cup is a perfect example.

"We know that our hotels had an amazing week with the Ryder Cup. That is the economic impact that stays right here. We know that the restaurant around those hotels were full, I saw it firsthand. "

Tourism experts projected Milwaukee saw a $70 million economic impact from the Sheboygan event.

"I think this is on a different level the Ryder Cup was one thing. The NFL Draft is two hours away, down one highway, how can you ask for more fun and excitement?"

