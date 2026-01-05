Green Bay Packers to face the Chicago Bears in the NFC playoffs in Chicago

The Green Bay Packers will be facing the Chicago Bears in the playoffs in Chicago in the wild card round.

This comes after the Bears lose to the Detroit Lions and the Packers lose to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Ellen Schmidt/AP Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (28) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

The Packers were locked into the No. 7 see of the NFC playoffs and had nothing to play for, according to the Associated Press.

McCarthy pulled himself out of the game after the first throw during the third quarter to go have the athletic training staff look at his hand after injuring it and didn't return to the game after.

Due to Jordan Love and Malik Willis' injuries, the Packers gave Clayton Tune his second career start at quarterback.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error