Green Bay Packers to face the Chicago Bears in the NFC playoffs in Chicago

The Green Bay Packers will be facing the Chicago Bears in the playoffs in Chicago in the wild card round.
This comes after the Bears lose to the Detroit Lions and the Packers lose to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
The Packers were locked into the No. 7 see of the NFC playoffs and had nothing to play for, according to the Associated Press.
McCarthy pulled himself out of the game after the first throw during the third quarter to go have the athletic training staff look at his hand after injuring it and didn't return to the game after.
Due to Jordan Love and Malik Willis' injuries, the Packers gave Clayton Tune his second career start at quarterback.
