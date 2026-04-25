Green Bay Packers select Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson, Florida kicker Trey Smack in 6th round of Draft

The Green Bay packers selected Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson in the sixth round with the 201st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Jackson played for USC from 2022-23 before transferring to Alabama for his junior and senior years from 2024-25.

Jackson played in 46 games in his collegiate career: 18 with USC and 28 with Alabama.

He played in all 15 games for the Crimson Tide during the 2025 season, starting in 10 of them and making 39 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and one pass breakup.

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt Alabama defensive back Domani Jackson (1) awaits the next play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jackson started in all 13 games that Alabama played during the 2024 season, making 52 tackles with two interceptions, two tackles for a loss and seven pass breakups.

Green Bay also traded its only two seventh round selections to take Florida kicker Trey Smack 216th overall.

AP Photo/Gary McCullough Florida Gators kicker Trey Smack makes an extra point during a 2025 win over the Texas Longhorns.

Smack was third-team All-SEC with the Gators in 2025, setting a program record with 10 field goals made over 50 yards long. His longest made field goal was 56 yards.

Smack recorded 46 touchbacks on his 60 kickoffs in 2025 and also notched one coverage tackle.

Local football players getting drafted

Hartland native and Michigan fullback Max Bredeson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 5th round of the NFL Draft.

Milwaukee native and Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 5th round.

Bill Schrauth from Notre Dame, and a graduate of Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 6th round.

Skyler-Gill Howard, a defensive tackle for Texas Tech and a Greenfield High School graduate, was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 6th round.

TMJ4 will continue to update you on the Green Bay Packers' selections and any players from Southeast Wisconsin that are selected throughout the remainder of the NFL Draft.

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