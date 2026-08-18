GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will travel to Denver to face the Broncos in their second preseason game, with quarterback Jordan Love and the starters expected to take the field again.

The plan is expected to look similar to the Packers' preseason opener in Pittsburgh, with starters playing a series. However, head coach Matt LaFleur said how long they play remains fluid.

"You're just going to have to watch to find out. So I, I think it's pretty fluid. A lot of it's just the circumstances...Who do we have available. Some of it's a little bit of a gut feel, but I've said it many times now...I do think there's a lot of value, whether you're getting ready to play one play or a complete football game, to getting your mind right to go into battle," LaFleur said.

Watch: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love set to play in second preseason game against Denver Broncos

Packers quarterback Jordan Love set to play in second preseason game against Denver Broncos

Love said the preseason game against Denver carries added importance as the final tune-up before the regular season.

"This will be, you know, our last test, game reps, before week one. So it'll be good to go out there and just, you know, have another test, see some new looks, see some new coverages, and make sure everything's on point going into the season," Love said.

After the Denver game, the starters will also play in a joint practice against the Arizona Cardinals next week. Love's next regular-season action will come against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

Love and the Packers have already started looking at Vikings' film, and Love said they present a complex defensive challenge.

"We get to our walkthroughs, you know, they're giving us some looks that we might be seeing in that week. It comes down to just trusting the rules, trusting the fundamentals, finding completions as a quarterback, but it's definitely one of those defenses where you're gonna get some crazy stuff that, you know, it might make your head hurt looking at it when you get up there to the line of scrimmage. So definitely looking at some of their film already and trying to break that down," Love said.

When asked if he ever feels the urge to stay on the field after playing just one series in preseason games, Love said no — he just wants to get in and out of those games healthy.

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