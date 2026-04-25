Green Bay Packers start their picks from the NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers have picked Dani Dennis-Sutton, a defensive end from Penn State, in the 4th round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

In the 5th round, the Packers drafted Jager Burton, a Center player, from the University of Kentucky.

The Packers will be picking six times during Saturday's draft.

Sue Ogrocki/AP Green Bay Packers fans cheer during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 24, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Locals getting drafted

Hartland native Max Bredeson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 5th round of the NFL Draft.

TMJ4 will continue to update throughout the NFL Draft.

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